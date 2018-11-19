One commits suicide

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A youth Surendra Kumar, son of Bhishambar Das, resident of Taru Chak committed suicide by hanging. The youth was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead.
Police reached the spot and took the custody of the body and registered a case for further investigations.
