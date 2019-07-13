One booked, 3 weapons seized

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Police Station Billawar apprehended one persons namely Farooq Ahmed, son of Ghulam Rasool, resident of Lahri, Billawar who was doing trade of manufacturing parts and repairing weapons.

As per the details, a team of Police Station Billawar led by SHO Police Station Billawar on the information raided the location of the accused and seized three guns (two single bore and one double bore gun alongwith raw materials used for manufacturing parts and repairing weapons from his illegal possession. Police registered a case vide FIR no. 93/2019 under section 5/25 Arms Act and started the investigation.