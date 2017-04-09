On expected lines

A day ahead of polling for by-election to the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, miscreants trying to set ablaze a government school building, designated as a polling station, in Narbal area of Budgam District is what one can surmise as the intimidating tactics by the elements who are against the peaceful polling. The stepped up attacks on polling staff and polling stations is what one can expect from them. But such tactics would hardly have any impact on the electioneering process. Earlier also such elements have used these intimidating methods but have not affected the peoples’ resolve to exercise the democratic rights given by the Constitution. Separatists have called for a boycott, Pakistan supported terrorists have intensified the attacks and on the border Pakistan has been violating ceasefire blatantly; one should expect such attacks when elections are held in Valley. In a separate incident, a group of youth pelted stones at polling staff, who were on their way to a polling station in Beerwah area of Budgam this morning. Srinagar Lok Sabha Constituency, spread over three districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal is scheduled to go to polls tomorrow. The by-poll has been necessitated by resignation of then PDP leader and member Lok Sabha Tariq Hameed Karra last year to protest against the “atrocities” by security forces during the summer unrest triggered by the killing of Hizbul Mujhaideen terrorist Burhan Wani in an encounter in July last year. One can expect low voter turnout as the Pak-sympathisers and their supporters see these elections as imposition of Indian hegemony on Kashmiris. The anti-incumbency sentiments against the ruling political party is very much high. Branding high voter turnout as a clear settlement of political choice, between the Indian state and separatist sentiments, isolates Kashmiris. The 2010 uprising was marked by pro-independence slogans, a defiance of curfews, attacks on para-military and police forces with stones and burning of vehicles and buildings. Elections have happened and people have voted in huge numbers, but the basic mentality of the locals against New Delhi has not changed and will also not change so one cannot expect miracles in Kashmir.