On expected lines

With Jammat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed’s exoneration by Pakistan once again vindicated India’s stand over the terrorism industry being patronised by Pakistan and exported by it to Jammu and Kashmir. The Islamic State (IS) in its online magazine ‘Dabiq’ once run down LeT and some other anti-India groups active in Jammu and Kashmir for a stop-start war that is inconsistent as it is dependent on the instructions of the Pakistan Army instead of being relentless and unsparing in attacking enemies. But there is word of caution that either IS is calling for some big game in India at that time or it must have been trying to mislead the agencies by showing contemptuous stand against the terrorists groups operating from Pakistan against India. For the Lashkar, the reference is embarrassing as it points to its close links with the Pakistan Army and pokes holes in the fiction that it is an “indigenous” force fighting for the Kashmiri cause. The story has now worn out given the manner in which LeT chief is feted by the military and treated as a key asset against India. Lashkar, in turn, has never attacked a Pakistani target and its camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) lie in close proximity to the army encampments which facilitate crossings of Jihadis into Indian territory. Saeed has also been critical of the IS, saying “foreign elements” are attempting to strengthen ‘Daesh’ (IS) in Pakistan. Earlier, a disclosure of Pakistan’s former top sleuth, who has uncovered a raft of evidence linking the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to the carnage that was “planned and launched” from Pakistani soil, vindicated India’s stand on the 2008 Mumbai attacks. On November 26, 2008, Kasab and nine other Pakistani terrorists went on the rampage in India’s financial hub, killing 166 people and injuring hundreds over a period of three days. Kasab was the only one to be captured, while the others were killed by Indian security forces. The mastermind Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and six others were arrested in Pakistan and charged with planning, financing and facilitating the attacks. What Pakistan has done with Hafiz Saeed was on the expected lines and the whole drama is no surprise.