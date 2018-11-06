On a swing in a cold war

Share Share 0 Share 0

Rajesh Ramachandran

In its latest issue, The Economist has announced the commencement of a Sino-US cold war, terming it a dangerous rivalry. All these years, during China’s economic reforms from Deng Xiaoping’s regime up till Xi Jinping’s assumption of power in 2013, China’s military and diplomatic aspirations had played second fiddle to economic priorities. Now, when China aspires to a global leadership role, India along with US allies like Japan and Australia cannot afford to play the role of the regional spoiler.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and the emergence of a unipolar world, India too changed its orientation, opening its economy and re-calibrating its foreign policy coordinates. But in the bargain, India did not gain much. Unlike China, which was built up by the US against the Soviet threat, India did not get technology or investment to create a manufacturing miracle. Instead of hardware hubs building chips, computers, handsets and everything else that the rest of the world buys, India got call centres and software code-writers.

As a nation we were happy with young engineering graduates getting software jobs and their wives US visas. But in return we opened up all our markets: financial, consumer, infrastructure (how can we forget the Enron deal?), media, entertainment and then $17 billion worth of defence imports.

Yet, there have been phases of complete indecisiveness in the Indo-US relationship. A relationship which began warming up in 1991 almost got derailed after the nuclear tests in 1998. Soon, there was bonhomie all the way till the India-US nuclear deal of 2005. Now, 13 years later are we again staring at the prospects of another round of sanctions? The two issues that are threatening to bring in US wrath are the S-400 missile deal with Russia and India’s pursuit of cheap Iranian oil.

One of the most important events that should be underscored while looking at a possible reorientation of relationship with the US is the Doklam standoff last year. Suddenly, India seems to have realised that it has to chart its own course separate and different from that of the US, particularly when India is getting effectively encircled by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: the launching pad of Xi Jinping’s OBOR enterprise.

But events actually took a dramatic turn after the disastrous Modi-Trump meeting in November 2017. Soon, in the next six months there were two summit meetings of the Indian Prime Minister with the Chinese and Russian presidents. The Wuhan summit reduced the Doklam temperature considerably. Though Modi refused to endorse the OBOR initiative, there is a rethink on this issue. This tightrope walk could be the only way forward, unless India decides to be more accommodative of Chinese aspirations. Already there is a talk from the Chinese side of a possible link-up from the state of Jammu and Kashmir towards the CPEC.

But the greater threat is the Russian partnership in the Pakistan-China alliance. After about 50 years of complete loyalty towards India, Russia started selling arms to Pakistan in 2014. Two years later, it held the first ever military exercise with Pakistan that too in the disputed Gilgit-Baltistan region. Now, if huge investments turn the CPEC into a new economic miracle India would have to look at the possibility of engaging with China and Pakistan to benefit from CPEC.

The Sochi summit and the annual India-Russia summit in Delhi in October and the resultant $5 billion dollar deal for S-400 missiles have to a great extent helped India regain the confidence of its old ally. But that alone does not equip India to face the challenges of the possibility of a Sino-US cold war.

US Vice-President Mike Pence on October 4 accused China of employing “a whole-of-government approach using political, economic and military tools, as well as propaganda, to advance its influence and benefit its interests in the US”. This is being read as an open declaration of China as a rival.

Earlier, the US had almost strung India up as an ally to oppose China’s designs in the South China Sea. But it really does not make political or economic sense for India to wait for a Sino-US cold war to make incremental benefits. The new cold war, if at all, may not be like the earlier one with its Berlin Wall, NATO and Warsaw pacts and the foreboding of a nuclear winter. The new one could be more geo-economical than geo-political with Big Brothers refusing to subsidise their junior allies’ regional hegemonic aspirations.

Last week Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her US counterpart James Mattis met in Singapore on the sidelines of the meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus. Mattis, according to news reports, is supposed to have given Sitharaman a way out of US sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA): buy American F-16 fighter aircraft and get a CAATSA waiver. The US has been selling F-16 to Pakistan for long.

In the new geo-economic scheme of world affairs, instead of colonies, client states and allies, we may now have customer states. One seller can now have two inimical nations buying the same hardware and fighting against each other ultimately enriching the seller.

In these geo-economic quicksands, India has to conjure up its own regional coordinates focusing only on its own interest. Just as the US helped an economic and then a military resurgence of China, we may soon see a CPEC success story with Pakistan as a partner and a beneficiary. Strategic engagement with neighbours and not stalemate is the solution. For the last five years, US strategic theorists have been terming India a “global swing state.”