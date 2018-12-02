On 75th year of Independence; India to host G20 Summit in 2022: PM

Share Share 0 Share 0

BUENOS AIRES: India will host the G20 Summit in 2022, when the country celebrates its 75th year of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday during the ongoing meet of the international grouping in Argentina.

“It’s India’s 75th Independence Day in 2022, and we had requested Italy if we can get ’22 instead of ’21 (for hosting G20 summit).They accepted our request, others accepted it too. I’m grateful and I invite leadership from across the world to come to India in 2022,” a news agency quoted PM Modi as saying.

Japan will be hosting the event in 2019. Italy was supposed to host the summit in 2022 but it will host the event in 2021.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G-20 summit here and discussed ways to strengthen the India-EU relations, including joint effort to counter terrorism in all forms. India and EU had vowed to step up cooperation in effectively dealing with terrorism, extremism and radicalisation during the India-EU annual counter terrorism and political dialogue held in Brussels in November.

Both the sides had agreed to find ways to enhance cooperation to counter violent extremism and radicalisation as well as to deal with chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats.

“A wonderful interaction with President of @EU_Commission, @JunckerEU & @eucopresident Donald Tusk. Our talks revolved around enhancing friendship between India and EU. We also discussed aspects relating to eliminating the menace of terrorism,” Modi tweeted.

Earlier, following Modi’s meeting with the two EU leaders, External Affairs spokesperson Ravish Kumar had tweeted, “PM @narendramodi held a meeting with President of @EU_Commission @JunckerEU & @eucopresident Donald Tusk on margins of #G20Summit. Discussion focused on strengthening India-EU relations, including joint effort to counter terrorism in all forms.”

Modi and Merkel exchanged views on importance of multilateralism in a rapidly changing world and the need to strengthen cooperation in counter terrorism.

“Met Chancellor Merkel at Buenos Aires. We reviewed the full range of relations between India and Germany. Our countries are cooperating extensively for the benefit of our citizens and working together towards world peace as well as stability,” Modi tweeted.