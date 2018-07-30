Omar working hard to pitch Rahul before Modi in 2019 LS polls

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Conference Vice President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is working hard these days to unite opposition leaders for giving a ‘decisive fight’ to National Democratic Alliance.

All his efforts and energy is restricted to pitching Rahul before Narendra Modi for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Apparently, Omar is working behind the scenes at the instance of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Ever-since some other regional players, working towards forging opposition unity, started raising their voice to decide the name of the candidate from the opposition camp, Omar Abdullah came out in the forefront in support of Rahul Gandhi. He has been tweeting frequently in support of Rahul Gandhi and teasing BJP leaders over their growing nervousness vis-a-vis Rahul getting into the groove ahead of launching full-fledged election campaign.

During his recent visit to West Bengal, Omar Abdullah called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee in a bid to persuade her to remain focused on uniting opposition leaders than fighting for leading the opposition front.

By doing so, Omar also clearly hinted that the Congress has to be “backbone” of the opposition unity with its chief Rahul Gandhi at the forefront of the campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to oust the BJP from power at the Centre.

Though several other regional satraps have pledged their support to ‘Mahagathbandhan’ against the ruling dispensation, led by the BJP at the centre yet leaders close to Rahul Gandhi want to see him leading the front. To avoid getting into the trap and reducing the battle between the two personalities, the opposition leaders are working on a strategy to expose the ruling dispensation by raking up serious issues confronting the people of the country and highlighting the failure of the BJP led NDA government at the Centre.