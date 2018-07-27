Omar to meet Mamata Banerjee today

Share Share 0 Share 0

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday, amid speculations over the formation of a grand alliance of Opposition parties against the BJP in the next Lok Sabha election.

According to a senior Trinamool Congress leader, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir will come to West Bengal tomorrow. The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Bengal administration headquarters.

Banerjee had recently accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to create an “atmosphere of Talibani Hinduism and Talibani communalism” in the country, giving the call to oust the saffron party in the next Lok Sabha poll with the slogan “BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao”.

The TMC supremo, who has been a critic of the Narendra Modi government and its policies, has recently given the call for uniting all Opposition parties to oust the BJP government.

Last Saturday, addressing the annual TMC martyrs’ day rally, Banerjee had said TMC would hold a mega rally of Opposition parties at the Brigade Parade ground here on January 19 to sound the poll bugle to capture power in Delhi. Opposition party leaders from across the country would be invited to the rally, she had said.