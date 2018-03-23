Omar slams Govt for current turmoil in J&K

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Opposition National Conference on Thursday said “the overwhelming sense of despondency” in Jammu and Kashmir must be replaced with hope and sustained peace to take the state out of the current political vacuum and morass.

Addressing party workers in the Beerwah area of Budgam district, NC working president Omar Abdullah said the continued alienation of the youth and the spurt in locals resorting to armed militancy was a grim reminder of “how rank political opportunism and U-turns by the ruling dispensation” had pushed the state back into the throes of turmoil and chaos.

“Since the past three years, the situation in the state, and especially in Kashmir, has deteriorated in every aspect as the youth are still reeling under the psychological ramifications of the PDP’s brazen sell-out to the BJP,” he said.

Omar said every promise made by the PDP while seeking votes in the 2014 elections stood broken. “While the situation along the LoC continues to be grim and precarious with growing casualties, internally, a renewed spurt in local militancy has indicated widespread disenchantment with the present government and to a certain extent, the system it represents at present,” he added.

Omar said the PDP promised a dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad and internally between New Delhi and the stakeholders in Kashmir as a smokescreen to justify their alliance with the BJP.

“Where is that dialogue? What happened to apparently the very basis of your compromise? ” Omar asked.

The MLA from Beerwah accused the state government of rampant abuse of power and growing intolerance towards the people, saying this was pushing the youth towards the wall.

We now have a government that sacks senior doctors for their Facebook posts which reveal the truth. While the kith and kin of their leaders are given plump gazetted jobs, the educated young man has been robbed of his right to a dignified and sustained employment,” he said.