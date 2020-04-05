Omar showers praise on Uddhav Thackeray

Srinagar: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Sunday showered praise on Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, apparently for the way the latter is handling the COVID-19 situation in his state.
“UddhavThackeray has been a revelation,” Omar tweeted.
The Maharashtra chief minister, the first Thackeray to rule the state, has been lauded on various social media platforms for the way he is handling the COVID-19 situation despite the state having high number of positive cases.
Maharashtra has recorded 32 coronavirus deaths so far and 661 cases of the virus. (PTI)
