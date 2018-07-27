Omar, Mehbooba dump Kargil ‘heroes’ on Twitter

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday remained actively involved in ‘tweeting’ on wide range of subjects including political developments in Pakistan. Ironically, however, both failed to pen down a word in remembrance of brave soldiers of the Indian army, who sacrificed their lives during Kargil war in 1999.

When recently Governor NN Vohra could not attend Martyrs Day function on July 13 in Srinagar, Omar and Mehbooba had adopted aggressive posture while pointing out his absence.

Today, Omar Abdullah remained more active on twitter in comparison to PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti but they were on the same page when it came to ignoring the Vijay Diwas celebrations.

Interestingly both the ‘dynasts’ spent quality time tracking political developments in neighbouring Pakistan.

They both commented or retweeted posts highlighting the victory of PTI Chief Imran Khan.

Omar retweeted several tweets of his choice while Mehbooba Mufti wrote separate comments.

Commenting on performance of a political party floated by the LeT Chief Hafiz Saeed, Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “It is heartening to know that the people of Pakistan have rejected extremist forces in the elections. That is the strength of democracy. One always gets to choose”.

She also posted comments on news reports saying incidents of stone pelting recorded decline during Ramzan ceasefire announcement in the Kashmir Valley.

Omar, focused on several subjects. He retweeted many tweets including the ones discussing victory of Imran Khan, arrest of killers of police constable, Real Kashmir Football Club and BJP ‘fringe’ going out of hand’.