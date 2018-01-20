Omar hopes NSA to call Pak to normalise situation on IB, LoC

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: While advocating for Indo-Pak talks, National Conference Working President Omar Abdullah on Friday hoped that Indian NSA will pick up the phone and call his counterpart in Pakistan to normalise situation along International Border and Line of Control.

“It’s a matter of grave concern (ceasefire violations) that civilians are being targeted when we are supposed to have ceasefire as a Confidence Building Measure between India and Pakistan,” Abdullah said outside the Legislative Assembly Complex.

He said, “Just the other day, we had a brave BSF jawan, who laid down his life in the call of duty and across the border on the LoC also regular ceasefire violations are taking place.”

“Now, this is something that New Delhi and the Islamabad need to sort out,” said the former Chief Minister, adding, “We (JKNC) have been constantly saying that violence is not the solution to J&K problems.”

Omar said, “At the end of the day, two countries need to talk to each other …we were told that our National Security Advisor (NSA) had secret talks with the Pak NSA in Bangkok. What were those talks about when we cannot even maintain a ceasefire on the border”.

Therefore I hope that our NSA will pick up the phone, talk to Pak and put to an end these ceasefire violations,” he said, adding, “Firing, shelling and ceasefire violations must hold. Violence must come to an end.”

“Both India and Pakistan must start taking steps to normalise the situation otherwise a very abnormal relationship will develop.”