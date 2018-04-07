Omar hits out at separatists for not criticising killing of civilians by terrorists

Share Share 0 Share 0

CM condemns killing of youth by LeT

State Times News

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday hit out at separatists for not criticising and condemning the killing of civilians by militants.

Omar’s remark came after Manzoor Ahmad was abducted and killed by suspected Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists.

He was abducted from his home at Hajin in Bandipora District on Wednesday night and his headless body was found by police on Friday.

“Any shut down call or call for peaceful protests for Manzoor Ahmed whose decapitated body was found in North Kashmir after he d been abducted & killed by militants? No? I m not surprised (sic),” Omar said on Twitter.

“The unknown gunmen are conveniently termed to give cover to those who don t want to/cant criticise terrorist crimes (sic),” the opposition National Conference leader said in another tweet.

Terming the incident “inhuman”, he tweeted, “What happens to Kashmir Solidarity and wannabe Imran Khans when people like Manzoor are inhumanly butchered? It s so easy to flow with the tide, much tougher to swim against it.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has condemned the beheading of a youth of Hajin in Bandipora District.

Manzoor Ahmad Bhat was abducted on Wednesday night by Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists and his body was found by police on Friday.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the inhuman way in which the youth was killed is against the social ethos and cultural value system of the people of the state.

Mehbooba has conveyed her sympathies to the bereaved family.