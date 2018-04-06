Omar hits out at separatists for not criticising killing of civilians by militants

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah today hit out at separatists for not criticising and condemning the killing of civilians by militants.

Omar’s remark came after Manzoor Ahmad was abducted and killed by suspected Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants.

He was abducted from his home at Hajin in Bandipora district on Wednesday night and his headless body was found today by police.

“Any shut down call or call for peaceful protests for Manzoor Ahmed whos decapitated body was found in North Kashmir after he d been abducted & killed by militants? No? I m not surprised (sic),” Omar said on Twitter.

“The unknown gunmen are conveniently termed to give cover to those who don t want to/cant criticise terrorist crimes (sic),” the opposition National Conference leader said in another tweet.

Terming the incident “inhuman”, he tweeted, “What happens to Kashmir Solidarity and wannabe Imran Khans when people like Manzoor are inhumanly butchered? It s so easy to flow with the tide, much tougher to swim against it.” (PTI)