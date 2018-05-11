Omar hits out at Mehbooba over Ramzan ceasefire proposal

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC) Working President Omar Abdullah hit out at Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday, saying she would “shamelessly cling to power even as her party’s alliance partner BJP did not agree with her”. Omar was reacting to the reports that BJP had not agreed to the proposal that the Centre should consider a unilateral ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir starting from Ramzan in mid May till the completion of the Amarnath Yatra in August.

The proposal was announced by the chief minister after an all-party meeting yesterday.

Mehbooba had said all parties agreed that there should be a ceasefire.

We didn’t agree to Ramzan ceasefire in the all-party meet. There was no consensus on sending an all-party delegation to meet PM, BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said in Jammu.

Taking to Twitter, Omar said, What was the point of @MehboobaMufti calling an all party meeting to build a consensus around initiatives in Kashmir when her ally in the Govt doesn’t agree with her! Yet she will shamelessly cling to power because that’s all that matters to her.”