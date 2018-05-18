Omar hits out at J&K CM over weapons loot

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: National Conference working president Omar Abdullah criticised Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today over the loot of weapons by suspected militants here, the incident coming ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state.

“Looted (three rifles) from the police at Dalgate, the heart of Srinagar’s uptown & at the centre of our area of tourist accommodation. At some point the CM needs to stop looking at New Delhi & Islamabad to bail her out & start acknowledging the failings of her administration,” the former J&K chief minister tweeted.

Suspected militants had snatched three rifles from a police post in Dalgate area of the city last night. The photograph of the three rifles was posted on a Facebook page later on, claiming that the weapons were snatched by militants of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Two such incidents have taken place in the city over the past two days, setting alarm bells ringing, as the prime minister is scheduled to visit here tomorrow.

Modi will attend a function at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake, just a few kilometres away from the police post, where the incident happened. (PTI)