Omar backs media on using mobile in press gallery

JAMMU: Leader of opposition, Omar Abdullah on Friday stood by the fourth pillar after Deputy Speaker, Legislative Assembly Nazir Gurezi, taking a serious note of use of mobile phones, had directed some officials to snatch the device from a journalist. “Not be so harsh on reporters covering the proceedings of the House after Gurezi’s directions,” Omar said in the House.

Raising a point of information, Omar seconded the concern raised by NC MLA, Devender Singh Rana that journalists in the House be allowed to work smoothly.

Don’t use the mobile phones otherwise I won’t allow you with phones in the House,” Gurezi had earlier said. Rana stood up and told the House times had changed for media.

Omar too took a call and said, “Time has changed,” Omar told Gurezi.

“Journalists are using phones for live streaming and other online media,” he informed the House. “You can’t be so harsh,” Gurezi was told by the former Chief Minister.

“If they don’t work, members of this House will start complaining that their proceedings are not being covered,” he added.

“I have only banned using phone by reporters for voice calls,” Gurezi clarifie