Omar asks Hurriyat to make stand clear on independent Kashmir

Srinagar: National Conference Working President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday took a dig Hurriyat Conference top brass by referring to Pakistan’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as their Prime Minister, and urging them to spell out their stand on Abbasi’s statement ruling out an independent Kashmir.

In a tweet, the former Chief Minister said, “Here’s a question for the Hurriyat leaders in light of your PM’s categorical statement – what was the last 30 years of turmoil all about? Will you boycott the Pak High Commission now?”

Speaking at a recent conference on the ‘Future of Pakistan 2017’ at the London School of Economics, Abbasi said, “The idea (of independent Kashmir) is often floated around but has no reality.”

“There is no support for the demand for an independent Kashmir,” he claimed.