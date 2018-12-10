Omar accepts defeat before elections:- Ravinder Raina

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: About 40 minutes address by National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah at Jammu office of NC was nothing but mere display of frustration being out of power and fear of future defeats in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Baseless allegations and false claims were arrows in wrong directions in an attempt to win over the confidence of the people of Jammu in particular. In nutshell it was an old wine being served in new bottle, which might have intoxicated the audience for few hours. This was stated by BJP State President Ravinder Raina while terming this address as a sign of acceptance of defeat by none other than NC State Vice-President himself.

Ravinder Raina said that whatever has been uttered by Omar Abdullah is bundle of lies with no logic or proof.

Dragging the names of country’s prestigious investigation agencies like NIA and CBI in the alleged threatening of MLAs is a serious matter and Omar Abdullah should come out with proof or seek public apology for indulging in such level of politics.

Before raising finger on BJP-PDP coalition in the state, Ravinder Raina reminded that it was BJP in Jammu and PDP in Kashmir which got maximum seats on their own and the mandate was honoured by both parties by forming alliance government, which remained an eyesore for NC during three and half years.

How funny it is that Omar Abdullah is now shedding crocodile tears for Jammu and its people but he should first explain why this region remained neglected and discriminated during decades of rule by his party.

Today Omar Abdullah is questioning BJP on the issues of refugees, Kashmiri Pandits, UT status for Ladakh, he must get himself acquainted with correct information that only BJP has taken up these issues and more or less the fact is that these issues have surfaced with the active participation from the senior members of his own party at some point of time.

Before talking of corruption, Omar Sahib should tell as to who is involved in JKCA case.

Ravinder Raina made it clear that BJP do not need any certificate from NC or its leadership as the people of Jammu are best judges and can differentiate between the pro-Jammu and anti-Jammu political dispensations. BJP was always on roads for the cause of Jammu and the NC governments always silenced our voice by use of force on agitating karyakartas and putting them in jails.