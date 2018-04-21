Omar Abdullah heckled at Berkeley University

Share Share 0 Share 0

Agency

BERKELEY (USA): Former Jammu-Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s plans to give a talk in University of Berkeley in the United States (US), was stalled by a group of protesters, mostly consisting of Kashmiri Americans. A woman who was the part of the protesting group called Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah a war criminal.

“I will take you to International Court. You are a war criminal. You, your father, your grandfather. You will see,” said the lady protester.

The protesting group, which also consisted of Kashmiri Pandits interrupted Omar’s speech at the University for his silence on Pakistan-sponsored violence.

One of them, a Kashmiri Pandit, said, “You Talk to me in Kashmiri, I speak better Kashmiri.” To which Omar Abdullah replied, “You all ran away.”

The youth then gave a stinging reply saying, “You forced us out.”

The Kashmiri Pandits began to leave the state of Jammu-Kashmir in greater numbers in the 1990s during the eruption of militancy, following threats by radical Islamists and terrorists.

Earlier on April 17, Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and expressed his happiness and excitement about the session.

The session titled “The path forward in Kashmir” was supposed to discuss Kashmir, its complexities and various issues.

As per reports doing the rounds, an online campaign was also launched against the University of California, Berkeley for inviting the former Jammu-Kashmir Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah on Friday said he had a “great session” at University of California in the US and termed an attempt to heckle him a tamasha by just four people.

He was referring to a video in which some Kashmiri-Americans are shown confronting him as he was leaving the venue after making his speech.

I had a great session at @UCBerkeley & dont let anyone tell you otherwise. FOUR hecklers (in an audience of 150+) who waited till the event concluded to make YouTube videos of themselves cant take away from an excellent Q&A session there, he wrote on Twitter.