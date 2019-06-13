Olympic quota already booked, Indian men’s recurve team reaches World Archery C’ships final

Share Share Share 0

Agency

Den Bosch: The Olympic quota already booked, the Indian’s men’s recurve team reached the final of the World Archery Championships for the first time since 2005 after it shocked a formidable Netherlands here on Thursday.

The Indian team will be seeking its maiden title as it faces China in the summit clash on Sunday. China ousted top seed Korea 6-2 in the other semifinal on Thursday. A day after securing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics three-man quota by making the quarterfinals, the India trio of Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Pravin Jadhav held their nerves to come from behind and win 29-28 in the shoot-off for an overall score of 5-4.

This is the second time ever when the men’s recurve team reached the World Championships final. At Madrid 2005, the Indian team comprising Rai, Jayanta Talukdar and Gautam Singh had lost to Korea 232-244 in the summit clash.