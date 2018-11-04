Old Rehari residents decry poor sanitation

To access the civic conditions prevailing in Ward No. 8 viz. Old Rehari falling under Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), STATE TIMES team visited the aforesaid locality and found that the ward is facing apathy of administration with heaps of garbage scattered everywhere, dismal condition lanes and drains choked due to trash especially polythene bags. Moreover, one can find dirt and filth just outside the gate of a play way school.
STATE TIMES interacted with residents of the aforesaid ward and newly elected Corporator Dr. Akshay Sharma, (BJP Candidate) to get an idea of people’s aspirations and problems they are confronting.
Dr Akshay Sharma, newly elected Corporator of Ward No 8 while interacting with STATE TIMES said, “I thank residents of my ward for reposing faith on me and I assure them that I will leave no stone unturned to make the locality a model ward. We are trying our best to arrange one more municipal auto to lift the garbage and waste from the ward and hope that soon this problem will be solved. As far as street lights are concerned, I have talked with the concerned authorities and they have told me that there is a single crane for repairing streetlights so it is difficult to cover all the wards simultaneously however, soon the things will be streamlined and people will get adequate infra and required facilities at their doorsteps.”
Vishal Mahajan, another resident of Old Rehari shared, “The main problem we are facing is dismal condition of roads and lanes. There is no blacktopping on the road due to which it becomes risky to drive a two wheeler here. Road is in a bad condition. The other main problem is sanitation and choked drains. The garbage is scattered here and there. These choked drains give an open invitation to diseases. With the election of new Corporator, we hope that now our problems will be addressed and our ward will see a new phase of development.”
