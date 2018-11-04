Old Rehari residents decry poor sanitation

Share Share 0 Share 0

People’s Voice

Ward No 8

To access the civic conditions prevailing in Ward No. 8 viz. Old Rehari falling under Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), STATE TIMES team visited the aforesaid locality and found that the ward is facing apathy of administration with heaps of garbage scattered everywhere, dismal condition lanes and drains choked due to trash especially polythene bags. Moreover, one can find dirt and filth just outside the gate of a play way school.

STATE TIMES interacted with residents of the aforesaid ward and newly elected Corporator Dr. Akshay Sharma, (BJP Candidate) to get an idea of people’s aspirations and problems they are confronting.

Corporator’s Views Dr Akshay Sharma, newly elected Corporator of Ward No 8 while interacting with STATE TIMES said, “I thank residents of my ward for reposing faith on me and I assure them that I will leave no stone unturned to make the locality a model ward. We are trying our best to arrange one more municipal auto to lift the garbage and waste from the ward and hope that soon this problem will be solved. As far as street lights are concerned, I have talked with the concerned authorities and they have told me that there is a single crane for repairing streetlights so it is difficult to cover all the wards simultaneously however, soon the things will be streamlined and people will get adequate infra and required facilities at their doorsteps.”

Vishal Mahajan, another resident of Old Rehari shared, “The main problem we are facing is dismal condition of roads and lanes. There is no blacktopping on the road due to which it becomes risky to drive a two wheeler here. Road is in a bad condition. The other main problem is sanitation and choked drains. The garbage is scattered here and there. These choked drains give an open invitation to diseases. With the election of new Corporator, we hope that now our problems will be addressed and our ward will see a new phase of development.”

Rajeev Mahajan, resident of Ward No 8 said, "The main problem we are facing here is the pathetic condition of drains. Drains are choked here; no street lights are here in our ward due to which it is difficult to move out in the evening. Drain water flowing out of the drains is a common scene here. Old Rehari is always neglected. Street lights here are out of order, tiles are broken. One can find waste scattered here and there in the ward. We have high hopes that the newly elected Corporator will work for the development of the ward and give special attention towards these issues."

Tarik Nath, another resident of the Ward shared, "We are suffering due to the poor sanitation and sewerage system. There are heaps of garbage scattered here and there in our ward. There is bad stink everywhere due to this dirt and filth. These unhygienic conditions give an open invitation to diseases. The road here is broken and it is risky to drive a two wheeler here. We have complained many times about this but no one ever paid any attention to our appeals. Children cannot play outside due to heaps of garbage. But now we are hopeful that the newly elected Corporator will pay attention towards our problems."

Lalita Sharma, a resident of ward shared, "The main problem here is sanitation. There is a play way school here and one can find waste and garbage scattered just outside the gate of the school. This dirt and scattered waste gives an open invitation to diseases. No Safaikaramchari ever comes here to remove the garbage. The drains here are always choked with waste and the entire scenario depicts a picture of neglect. Let's see what the new Corporator will do."

Puneet Chawla , another resident of Old Rehari said, "I am residing here for the last 20 years and the problem here is sanitation and pathetic condition of drains. There is no proper sewerage system due to which water comes out of the drains and inundates the whole lane and it becomes difficult to even walk. The other problem we are facing is absence of street lights in our ward. It becomes difficult to move out during late evening hours. We have high hopes on the newly elected Corporator and we believe that he will work for the development of the ward and will address our problems soon."

Lalita Chawla, senior citizen and a resident of Ward No 8 said, "The problem we are facing is shortage of water. Daily I need to make 4-5 phone calls to get water. Many times the situation is that we need to get tanker to fulfill our water needs. The other main problem is sanitation. Dirt and scattered garbage can be seen here and there in the whole ward. At almost every nook and corner you will find heaps of garbage scattered here and there. But now we are hopeful that the newly elected Corporator will address our problems and will develop our ward."