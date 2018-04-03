Old Janipur residents resent neglect of JDA Park

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Old Janipur People Development Action Committee West Constituency expressed concern over neglect of JDA Park and sought engagement of Chowkidar and two gardeners.

In the meeting held here on Monday, Kulwant Singh Sambyal, Convenor of the Committee, discussed various issues and demanded that the Old Janipur JDA Park should be handed over to the Floriculture Department.

He demanded dustbin, benches, mesh link fencing, library facilities and drinking water facilities at the park.

The committee members appealed to the concerned authority to intervene in the matter and mitigate sufferings of the people due to neglect of JDA Park.

Those who attended the meeting include Jug Mohan Bitu, Brij Mohan Singh, Rajinder Sharma, Prabhu Dayal, Sher Singh, Rakesh Singh, Bansi Lal, Sandeep Parihar, Yashbir Singh, Randir Jamwal and Lokesh Singh.