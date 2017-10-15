Ola, Uber taxi services to hit Jammu roads by year end

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir residents are set to get a big New Year bonanza with hi-tech and just-a-click-away private taxi service providers Ola and Uber hitting the roads by year end.

According to official sources, Jammu and Kashmir Government is planning to provide some relief to the travellers with talks in progress with the private players Ola and Uber Taxi service providers.

“The Ola and Uber taxies may most probably by year end hit the roads in the state as talks are in the final stage,” sources said. They said that once the service starts operating in the state, it will bring sigh of relief to the travellers, who are forced to shell out their hard earned money to taxies and autos that charge exorbitantly and never ply on meters.

“The local service operators will surely get affected with the introduction of these two private players as they will not only run within the city but also in the peripheries and across the state in all the three regions,” sources added.

Jammu is a first destination for the Vaishno Devi pilgrims and the service will definitely be a boon for them because they can get it booked even before reaching the winter capital. “The good feel factor of these service providers is that they are just a click away and one has to download an app, book its day of journey and the taxi will be at the doorstep,” they added.

Sources further added that Jammu, over the period of years, has expanded a lot and the service will help the travellers to reach their destinations on time without even getting stuck up in traffic jams and sitting in the buses, mini buses that halt for long at many stands.

“The talks with the private players is on and if all goes well, it will soon become a reality that Ola and Uber will be seen running on the roads in Jammu and Kashmir,” Saugat Biswas, Transport Commissioner said. He said that there are certain hiccups, which may soon be sorted out and the service is likely to begin soon. Sources further said that the taxies will have fixed fare and it will yield good results once becoming functional.

Uber Technologies Inc. is an American private hire company and operating in 633 cities worldwide. It develops, markets and operates the Uber car transportation and food delivery mobile apps. Uber drivers use their own cars although drivers can rent a car to drive with Uber.

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., operating under the trade name Ola, is an Indian online transportation network company. It was founded as an online cab aggregator in Mumbai, but is now based in Bengaluru.