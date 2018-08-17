Offices, educational institutions in J&K to remain closed today

Share Share 0 Share 0

Governor to attend funeral of Vajpayee

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: As a mark of respect to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vapayee, who passed away this evening, Jammu and Kashmir government has declared seven-day mourning and closure of State-run offices, educational institutions, boards and corporations tomorrow. An order issued by the General Administration Department here said that the tricolour and the State flag shall fly at half mast. It added that there shall be no official entertainment during the period of the State mourning.

Meanwhile, Governor N.N. Vohra is leaving for New Delhi to pay homage and attend the funeral of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister, with whom he had served for several years, during the period he was carrying out a dialogue with all segments in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, according to an official handout. The Governor has expressed grief over the demise of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Paying tribute to the former Prime Minister, the Governor described him as an astute and visionary leader whose thinking was deeply infused by humanism. He recalled Vajpayee’s continuing endeavor to evolve an amicable resolution of issues relating to Kashmir.

In his message Governor has prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members.