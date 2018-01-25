Officer caught talking on cell phone in Assembly, asked to leave House

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Talking on mobile phone in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly proved costly for an officer as Deputy Speaker N A Gurezi took a serious note of it and asked him to leave the House.

“You are not at your home or office… The house has sanctity and it should be maintained,” Gurezi said after he found the officer talking on phone in the officers’ gallery.

He directed the officer to leave the House immediately and directed the Assembly staff to ensure compliance of his directive. Following this the officer left the House.

The officer used the mobile phone when National Conference MLA Shameema Firdous was speaking on the demand for grants for disaster management, relief and rehabilitation and reconstruction and floriculture.

“I am respect this House from the core of my heart and want everyone present here to maintain its sanctity. I will not tolerate such a thing,” he said.