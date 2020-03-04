OF CLAIMS & PROMISES

Even today also partition remains an issue of debate in all the foras after almost seven decades and politicians won’t miss an opportunity to find the issue easy to hanker on votes especially on communal passions. The very essence of raking the issue whether Jawaharlal Lal Nehru or Muhammad Ali Jinnah opposed or favoured has already been proved. The resultant effect was the Indian continent was divided on communal lines to give a three -nation theory (India, Pakistan and East Pakistan (Bangladesh) which till date has remained as an untreatable cancer with sufferings to thousands. Call it as a political folly or masterpiece creation the division has left many families even today with the pain which has not subsided. For politicians it is vote bank gimmickry. Whatever it is the end result was the clash of Nehru-Jinnah personality. It was the 70-year-old chapter of history, that was responsible for the build-up of an explosive situation on the borders today also. The ghost of partition if buried can lead to better relations between India and Pakistan. Had the historical blunder not taken place the geographical territories would have been different and definitely the Indian subcontinent would have been a far better place than what it is now. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have world’s most fertile lands i.e the Sindh area and the Delta of Ganga but still they are poverty ridden as those lands have not been utilised to their full potential. Had India been never partitioned apart from no wars and no conflicts the state of these two countries would have been far better and poverty would have definitely been reduced. Today Pakistan has already committed genocide and is doing so in Baluchistan. Poverty has been a bane of the divided nations which has served a fertile ground for the flourishing business of terrorism. Will the politicians who swear by the historical blunder come forward to remove the malady of terrorism?