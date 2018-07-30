Share Share 0 Share 0

The coming together of National Conference (NC) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) forming a front of ‘likeminded’ parties against BJP for the 2019 Parliamentary elections looks an outman combination and can it be termed as North-East alliance. The nearest TMC has come to north was ahead of 2014 parliamentary elections when party nominated a Chandigarh-based industrialist for Rajya Sabha from 24-Pargnas in West Bengal. And, during the 2014 polls he campaigned for the party in Himachal Pradesh but failed to create any dent in the conventional party system. After that this is the second coming of TMC to the north if the tie-up with NC goes strong. The new front is to be headed by Congress. Before floating TMC, Mamata Banerjee was an ardent Congress worker. So there is nothing unnatural for her in having a soft corner for the party. It’s not that Mamata is too keen on jumping into the UPA bandwagon, especially with Rahul Gandhi handling the rudder, but if the Congress-led UPA manages to have more numbers in the Lok Sabha, and so generates more enthusiasm among other political parties, the third alternative platform – a Federal Front the TMC chief is planning – might fall through. In that case, Mamata will either have to join hands with the Congress or tread her solitary path. As it is, new political combinations are in the offing, with the Left keeping options open to keep the BJP out of power. As far as National Conference is considered the party leadership is not averse to going with Congress as they had ruled Jammu and Kashmir in combo for a long time. The coming back of the combination in the State and tying up with TMC at national level no doubt would give some edge to both but many who are on board with Mamata about ousting the BJP from power, have already begun to question the need of another platform as it means further split of Opposition votes. This is what most of the parties are concerned about and how to consolidate votes against BJP could be most worrisome especially when Congress is looking for some good numbers in Parliament.