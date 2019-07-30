Observing traffic rules can prevent accidents: Sham

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister and BJP leader Sham Lal Sharma asked state government to frame strict traffic rules so that the exemplary punishment is given to traffic violators.

Sham, the chief guest, was speaking in the workshop on traffic awareness organized by Mahant Rohit Shastri and Ashwani Suri at Dewan Devi High School, Rajpura Magotrian, here on Monday.

RTO Jammu Dhananter Singh was the Guest of Honour on the occasion.

In the workshop, the participants were made aware of the various traffic rules and traffic management.

Sharma said that the road accidents mainly occur due to violation of traffic rules.

“The road accidents take place when the driver is in the state of intoxication, use cell phones while driving, not fastening of seat belts,” he said adding that overloading is also one of the factors of road accidents.

“It has become compulsory to have regular check on such issues by the Traffic Department,” he said and urged the students to advice their guardians to follow the traffic rules strictly so that there is check on road accidents. Sharma emphasised upon school children to work as ambassadors and spread awareness among the people regarding traffic rules and regulations.

Dhananter Singh deliberated upon different road safety issues and highlighted the importance of the use of seat belt, helmet and measures for prevention of accidents.

“It is our social and human responsibility to follow the traffic rules to avoid day to day accidents,” he said and added that it is the moral responsibility of everyone living in society to spread message about the road safety measures.

He also said that the minors should not be allowed to drive the vehicles.

School children took pledge of strictly following traffic rules.

Chairman Team Jammu Zorawar Singh, President Yuva Rajput Sabha Surinder Singh Gilli, MD Dewan Devi School Prof. S C. Suri, Senior Journalist Deepak Khajuria, Retd. CE J K Sharma, Vijay Magotra, Sunil Sharma, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Rajesh Sharma and Komal Singh were also present on the occasion.