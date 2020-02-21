Objectives of fundamental duties: DLSA Jammu hosts orientation prog for lawyers

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: District Legal Services Authority, Jammu under the aegis of J&K Legal Services Authority, on Thursday organized one Day Orientation/Training Programme on ‘Objectives of Fundamental Duties and its various aspects’ for Retainer Lawyers; Panel Lawyers; Para Legal Volunteers and Law students of different institutions, here at Conference Hall of District Court Complex Janipur.

The Welcome address was delivered by Secretary, District Legal Services Authority Jammu, Naushad Ahmed Khan.

Resource persons, Kikar Singh Parihar, Presiding Officer MACT and Tahir Khurshid Raina Addl. District Judge Jammu, delivered detailed lectures on the subject.

Kikar Singh Parihar, spoke on the historical background of the Fundamental Duties, whereas Tahir Khurshid Raina, spoke on the broader prospects and evolution of the concept of fundamental duties as enshrined in the Constitution of India.

The other speakers on the occasion were Dr. Monica Narang, Assistant Professor Law School, University of Jammu, and Advocate Rozina Afzal.

Master Trainer, Advocate Jyoti Sharma, J&K State Legal Services Authority also highlighted various methods to aware the general masses about fundamental duties.

The final address on the occasion was delivered by R.K Wattal, Chairman District Legal Services Authority (Pr. District & Sessions Judge) Jammu.

Vote of thanks was presented by Advocate, Deepali Arora.