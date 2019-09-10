Objections invited for draft rules of J&K Fisheries Deptt

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Fisheries Department has invited objections from the general public, departments, corporations, associations, and societies within a period of 15 days for drafting rules of J&K Fisheries Department 2019.

The objections should be sent to Deputy Secretary, Animal/Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries Department Room Number 609, 6th floor extension block, Civil Secretariat Srinagar, 190001.