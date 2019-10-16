OBC Mahasabha demands 27 pc reservation

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: OBC Mahasabha, Jammu urged upon the Governor Satya Pal Malik to fulfill its commitment by extending 27 per cent reservation to OBCs of J&K. In this regard, a meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Kasturi Lal Basotra, Mahasabha Chairman. President, All J&K Kashyap Rajput Sabha, Murari Lal Balgotra was also present on the occasion. Addressing the meeting, Mohan Lal Pawar, General Secretary of the Mahasabha said that the OBCs of J&K have been deprived of their fundamental right of reservation by the State rulers since independence. He said as promised after abrogation of Article 370 (on August 5, 2019) that J&K OBCs will get their due share of reservation (27%) in J&K Government services on October 31, 2019, the date on which the J&K will start functioning as Union Territory, Government of J&K should fulfill its commitment. Sumitra Devi, President, Bowria Biradari, stated that a memorandum in this connection was submitted by Mahasabha Chairman to the Chairman of National Commission for Backward Classes, New Delhi for due consideration.
