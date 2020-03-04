OBC community seeks 27 pc reservation in Govt jobs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: An organisation representing socially and educationally other backward classes sought intervention of Prime Minister in redressal of their long-pending demands, including 27 per cent reservation in government jobs.

The organisation, All Jammu and Kashmir OBC Mahasabha, held a peaceful protest rally with the co-operation of All J&K Kashyap Rajput Sabha, All J&K Sain Samaj Sabha, Pardesh Vishwkarma Sabha, All J&K Prajapati Sablra, All J&K Dhobi Welfare Central Committee, All J&K Teeli Biradari, All J&K Bowria Community, All J&K Bazighar Sabha, All J&K Lubana Community, All J&K Sansi Community, All India Backward Classes Federation, Backward Classes Union, All J&K SC, ST and OBC Mahasabha and OBC Welfare Association Srinagar.

“We have faced discrimination over the past 72 years from the successive state governments which only provided us with two per cent reservation against the recommended 27 per cent reservation by the Mandal Commission and the Supreme Court,” a convener of the organisation said.

The Sabha members appealed to the Prime Minister to consider their demands at the earliest.