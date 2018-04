Former Deputy Chief Minister Prof Nirmal Singh sat separately in the front row on a double sofa. His wife and senior BJP leader Mamta Singh skipped the event. Soon after Prof Singh occupied his seat, one of the security personnel approached him to verify whether his wife is scheduled to attend the oath ceremony or not. When Prof Singh nodded in negative the security personnel guided another VVIP to occupy the seat, as another vacancy was created in the front row.

Newly inducted BJP ministers were seen rehearsing their oath while waiting for the ceremony to begin. On their arrival in the Convention Centre, BJP MLAs Rajiv Jasrotia, Shakti Singh Parihar and Sat Sharma were seen reading script of the oath. Several visitors walked up to them to wish them even before the ceremony got underway.

Not a single BJP legislator took oath in local Dogri language.

Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta, State party Chief Sat Pal Sharma and Sunil Sharma took oath in Hindi while all others from the BJP preferred English.

PDP’s Mohd Khalil Band took oath in Urdu while another PDP MLA took oath in English language.

Slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” were heard from the audience as Sat Paul Sharma and Shakti Raj took their oath of office.

Lone BJP MLA from Samba, DK Manyal sported a ‘traditional Pagri’ during the oath ceremony while others were seen wearing Kurta and famous Modi jacket. Some wore suit and Bandgala.

Soon after the oath ceremony, as newly inducted ministers stepped out of the hall, several media teams literally mobbed them to get their sound bites. The BJP ministers talked about their priorities and implementation of Agenda of Alliance but stayed mum on contentious issues such as Kathua rape and murder case, resettlement of Rohingyas and withdrawal of minutes of the Tribal Affairs Department.