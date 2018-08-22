Oath ceremony on Thursday; Satya Pal Malik is new J&K Governor

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI/JAMMU: N.N Vohra, Jammu and Kashmir’s longest serving Governor, has finally been replaced amid differences with the Centre over the formation of a new government in the State and over Article 35A on land ownership rights in the State.

Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik will take over from him. Sources told STATE TIMES that the designated Governor will arrive Srinagar on Wednesday by chartered flight from Patna and shall take oath at the picturesque Raj Bhawan on Zabarwan hills at 11:00 AM on Thursday.

Satya Pal Malik will be accompanied by his aides including Principal Secretary Vivek Kumar Singh and others.

Vohra was Governor of Jammu and Kashmir for more than a decade.

First career politician since 1967 NEW DELHI: New Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik will be the first career politician to be appointed to the position in the last 51 years, indicating a change in the strategy of the Centre which has so far relied on ex-babus to run show in the troubled state. The 72-year-old Malik has been associated with almost all political hues, starting as a socialist student leader to the vice president of the BJP, before being appointed as the Bihar Governor last year. He will be the first career politician to be appointed as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir in 51 years after Karan Singh whose term had ended in 1967. Since 1967, the post has been occupied only by retired civil servants, diplomats, police officers and Army generals. His appointment may also been seen in the light of the changing political scenario with talks doing rounds about disgruntled elements in the PDP joining hands with the BJP. Inspired by Ram Manohar Lohia, Malik started his political career as a student leader in Meerut University and became MLA of Charan Singh’s Bhartiya Kranti Dal from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh in 1974.

He joined the Congress in 1984 and became its Rajya Sabha MP but resigned three years later in the background of Bofors scam. He switched to the V P Singh-led Janta Dal in 1988 and became an MP from Aligarh on its ticket in 1989.

In 2004, Malik joined the BJP and unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha elections, losing to former Prime Minister Charan Singh’s son Ajit Singh.

Before taking oath as Bihar Governor on October 4, 2017, he was in-charge of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha.

He was the Union minister of State, Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism from April 21, 1990 to November 10, 1990.

The State has been under Governor’s Rule since June 20, after the BJP ended its coalition government with Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party, saying it was “untenable” to continue because of security concerns and rising terrorism.

Sources had said that the government was unlikely to continue with N.N Vohra. The Centre and N.N Vohra do not see eye to eye on the formation of a new government in Jammu and Kashmir, sources had said. The Centre is keen on it, but Vohra, who had handled the State four times between governments, was not.

A senior functionary of the Home ministry said, “At this late stage he is not ready to accommodate certain decisions”.

Vohra was appointed by the Congress-led UPA government and after the BJP came to power, it continued with him. Even though his term ended on June 28, the Centre decided to extend his term until the Amarnath Yatra. The governor heads the board looking into elaborate security cover for the annual pilgrimage.

Satya Pal Malik, a former lawmaker and BJP’s national vice president, had been appointed Bihar Governor in September last year. He has served as Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism in 1990.

Born on July 24, 1946, Malik has held many important positions in both the Centre and the State.

The 72-year-old has been a member of the Rajya Sabha twice. After winning in general elections, he also joined the Lok Sabha from 1989 to 1990.

BJP veteran Lalji Tandon will take over from him as Governor of Bihar.

Other governors of states who were appointed on August 21, were Ganga Prasad for Sikkim, Tathagata Roy for Meghalaya and Kaptan Singh Solanki for Tripura.

Satyadev Narayan Arya has been appointed as the Governor of Haryana while Baby Rani Maurya as the Governor of Uttarakhand.