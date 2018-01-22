O P Rawat new CEC, Ashok Lawasa made EC

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Agency

New Delhi: Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat was on Sunday appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner succeeding A K Joti who retires on Monday, the law ministry said on Sunday.

The government also appointed former finance secretary Ashok Lawasa as an election commissioner.

The appointment of the election commissioner was made as a vacancy would have arisen in the three-member poll panel after the retirement of Joti on Monday.

Sunil Arora is the other election commissioner.