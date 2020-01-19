NZATI hosts Induction Meet for KAS probationers

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Northern Zonal Accountancy Training Institute, Jammu on Saturday felicitated the KAS qualifiers and Accounts cadre probationers by hosting Induction Meet in its campus.

These probationers, who have joined the Accountancy Training Institute for undergoing theoretical and practical training, were formally introduced about the rigorous exercise in accountancy and financial management, with focus on preparing and maintaining accounting work in Government offices.

The Principal of the Institute, Neeraj Gupta Bakshi briefed the probationers about the history of the NZATI, which was founded in 1966 and has already earned a place for itself in the accountancy and financial management discipline.

The Principal exhorted upon the trainees to gain from the experience and knowledge of the Instructors and other senior functionaries. She said that the practical aspect of the training programme would expose the probationers to the real working atmosphere.

Among others Chief Accounts Officers Dheeraj Jandial, Deepak Gupta and Accounts Officers, Rohini Angral, Aditi Sharma, Vriti Uppal, Poonam Puri and Monika Parihar were present during the Induction Meet.