NYKS organises district-level declamation contest

STATE TIMES NEWS

NAGROTA: Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) organised district level declamation contest under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The district level declamation contest organized at Youth Hostel, Nagrota in which 14 contestants participated from different colleges of district Jammu. The topic of the competition was ‘Patriotism and Nation Building’.

On the occasion, U.C Digra KAS (Retd) was the Chief Guest and S.S Kashyap, Director NYKS J&K State under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports along with District Youth Coordinator Jammu, Nissar Ahmed were the Guests of Honour.

Soba Ram KAS (Retd), Principal Mohammad Haneef, GHS, Amb Nagarota, were the judges for evaluation of performances.

Before start of contest, a warm welcome was given to dignitaries by offering them bunch of flowers.

On the occasion, S.S Kashyap, Director NYKS, J&K State under Ministry of Youth Affairs gave details over the topic and cleared the objectivity. He also elaborated the introduction about NYKS activities in J&K State and 15 days Interstate Youth Exchange Programme.

Out of total 14 participants, Shivika Singh Thakur bagged first prize, second prize was secured by Hamid Hashmi and third prize was bagged by Ropali.

State Director appreciated the courage of all the participants and requested them to carry on spirit of Patriotism. He said that the youth should channelise their power in nation building and should away from drugs and bad evils.

Nissar Ahmed Bhatt, DYC, Jammu presented vote of thanks. The other who were present in the programme were Priyanka, Rampaul Dogra and Ambica Majotra. Priya thakur compered the event.