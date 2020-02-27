NYK Udhampur starts three days residential programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Nehru Yuva Kendra Udhampur, on Thursday started the three days residential “Training in Youth Leadership and Community Development ( TYLCD) programme at Pilot High School, Jaganoo Morh, Udhampur from February, 27 to 29, 2020. The programme was inaugurated by BDC Chairman of block Jaganoo , Sanjeet Sharma in presence of Principal Pilot High School , Sudesh Sharma , Souravdeep Singh , ACT , NYK Udhampur, Uttam Singh ( Academic Counsillor ) Sunil Gupta ( Mushroom Development Officer ) , Sham Sharma ( Horticulture Department ), S.D Kotwal ( Chief Warden , Civil Defence , Udhampur), Ajay Kumar ( President of Roun Youth Club ) and Yash Paul ( President of Chetak Youth Club).

The programme aimed to enhance capacities of young people to take leadership to help others to live a meaningful life and contribute towards nation building , various life and flag ship schemes of Govt. of India. The programme is being organized in collaboration with Roun Youth Club.