NYK organises Neighbourhood Youth Parliament

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) Udhampur, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Govt. Of India organised Neighbourhood Youth Parliament Programme at Basantgarh Community Hall at Block Basantgarh

Des Raj Atri ( Manager ,J&K Bank , Basantgarh ) made the youth aware latest schemes and facilities by Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd; Pritam Chand from Education Department delivered lecture on value and importance of education; Rattan Singh, Junior Assisstant , Rural Development Department made the youth aware about schemes and facilities provide by RDD and Sita Ram ASI from Police Department made the youth aware about laws.

The Chief Guest of the programme was Mohd. Saleem Naib Sarpanch who made youth aware about how to be good citizen , importance of sanitization , etc. The organizer of the programme was Hem Raj and Rohit Karlopia ( National Youth Volunteer of Block Basantgarh). Around 80 youths participated in the Neighbourhood Youth Parliament Programme.