NYK organises Neighbourhood Youth Parliament

UDHAMPUR: Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) Udhampur Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Govt. of India organised Neighbourhood Youth Parliament Programme . Resource persons from various departments who were present at programme. Amardeep Singh Branch Head , J&K Bank made the youth aware about importance of bank, motivate youth to open bank accounts , working and schemes of J&K Bank . Atul Sharma Incharge Credit, J&K Bank delivered lecture on various credit schemes, subsidy, interest rates, documentation, repayment etc. Rajesh Sharma Secretary Panchayat, Rural Development Department explained working and importance of Rural Development Department.

Ved Parkash Gram Rozgaar Sewak, Rural Development Department made the youth aware about various employment schemes for village and how to avail this opportunity.

Nasib Raj Supervisor , Handloom Development Department aware the youth about working and facilities of department. Vimla Devi (Medical Assistant from Medical Department aware the youth about various schemes and facilities of medical department.

The organiser of the programme was Iqbal Singh and Kiran Kumari NYV from Moungri Block. Around 92 Youths participated in the Neighbourhood Youth Parliament Programme.