NYK organises induction training programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Nehru Yuva Kendra, Rajouri, Poonch is organising 15 days induction training programme at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Poonch from October 17to 31, 2019. On Wednesday Jahangir Mir visited the venue to deliver a lecture on Local Governance to 63 National Youth Volunteers (NYVs) of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Rajouri and Poonch. Nitin Hangloo, District Youth Coordinator presented bouquets to Jehangir Mir. Zia- ur-rehman, Program Coordinator, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Poonch welcomed Jenab Jehangir Mir.

Jehangir Mir talked about importance of Panchayats in percolating governance down to the masses. He highlighted the role of youth in Freedom Movement.

He also explained how Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan has been working hard in engaging the youth in developmental works.

Dr. Ajay Gupta (Senior Scientist, incharge, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Poonch) thanked Jenab Jehangir Mir for visiting Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Poonch and delivering a lecture to the young NYVs.