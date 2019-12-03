NYK organises block level youth parliament programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Nehru Yuva Kendra Kathua (NYK) organised block level youth parliament programme with the theme “Jal Hi Jeevan Hai” in Govt. Middle School Sawan Chak, Kathua in collaboration with Nehru Youth Club under the guidance Of District Youth Coordinator Jasleen Kour.

The district youth coordinator highlighted importance of water and urged the people to save water and adopt water harvesting techniques. The district coordinator appealed the people to save every drop of water as in coming future the biggest problem to be faced by India will be of water.

The persons from different department were also called to deliver the lectures on various flagship schemes of government. Pawan Kumar Gupta from PHE Department made aware people about importance and preservation of water and urged the people to save water. Narayan Singh from Lead Bank delivered lecture on various insurance schemes of the department .

Vishal Sharma from JKEDI made aware people about various loan schemes for youth for establishing business. Surjeet Singh from Employment and Counseling Department educated people about various employment schemes and Manveer Singh from Govt. Middle School delivered lecture about various schemes of water conservation and preservation.

Dev Raj Soni, Bhavna Sharma, kiran bala, priyanks , khilan gupta, vikram beas and volunteers of other blocks of NYK were also present.