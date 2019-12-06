NYK Kathua organises Swachhta awareness programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), Kathua organised Swachhta Awareness and Shram Dhan Karyakram along with NYK volunteers in Ward No. 2, Old Age Home, Kathua under the guidance of District Youth Coordinator, Jasleen Kour.

Under the awareness programme the volunteers of NYK launched cleanliness drive in the premises of Old Age Home and cleaned the rooms and verandah of the premises. The volunteers also cleaned the temple inside the premises.

The District Youth Coordinator and Accountant of NYK Sourabh Bahal highlighted the importance of cleanliness and urged the people to observe cleanliness in their surroundings.

Nehru Yuva Kendra Kathua also installed 20 dustbins in the premises . The National Youth Volunteers present there were Bikram Beas, Mannu Sharma, Khilan Gupta, Nishu Devi , Priyanka Devi, Renu Devi, Kiran Bala, Bharat Bhushan, Preeti Sundan, Jagdish Digra, Bhavna Sharma, Prabha Saini, Shashi Kumar and volunteers of other block of NYK.