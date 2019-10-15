NYK inaugurates induction programme at SKUAST-J

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) Jammu organised 15-day induction programme sponsored by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Jammu for Nehru Yuva volunteers of Jammu, Samba and Kathua Districts.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr K.S Risam, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu at Central Library of the University in presence of Bikram Singh Gill, State Director, NYKS, Dr R.K Arora, Associate Director Extension, Dr S.K Gupta, University Librarian, S.S Bedi, Deputy Director, NYKS, Nissar Ahmed Bhatt, District Coordinator, Jammu, Jasleen Kour, District Youth Coordinator, Kathua.

While inaugurating the programme, Dr Risam, Vice Chancellor impressed upon the fact that youth are real future of our state and they should be entrusted with responsibilities of rural development after being developed into a Volunteer under the scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Bikram Singh Gill, State Director, NYK motivated the youths to learn and deliver in their respective districts for welfare of rural community at large. He raised latest challenges and issues faced by rural community and suggested youths to acquaint with the technology and schemes to solve these challenges.

Dr R.K Arora, Associate Director Extension highlighted the role of Krishi Vigyan Kendras functioning across J&K State and the skill development trainings organised by KVKs.

While addressing the gathering, S.S Bedi, Deputy Director, NYK suggested youths to learn the skills of communication and positivity for raising their social and economic standard in society.

Nissar Ahmed Bhatt, District Coordinator, Jammu presented the welcome address.

Others who present during the programme include Dr S.K Gupta, University Librarian and Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, Scientist KVK Kathua.

Ram Paul Dogra, Resource Person, NYKS conducted the proceedings and Jasleen Kour presented vote of thanks.

At the end of ceremony, Nehru Yuva Kendra Jammu felicitated the chief guest for his presence and valuable support.