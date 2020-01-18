NYK holds essay writing competition, Nukkad Natak

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) Udhampur Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Govt. Of India organised an essay writing competition on the theme of Swachhta Hi Sewa Hai and Nukkad Natak on the theme of Swachhta hi Sewa Hai at Govt. Middle School Jakheni.

Students of Govt. Middle School Omalla , Govt. Middle School Jakheni and Shastri Memorial High School participated. The Guest of Honour of this programme was Head Master, Babli Devi . In this essay writing competition first position was secured by Manvi Singh ( Shastri Memorial High School ); second position secured by Rushi Devi ( Govt Middle School Omalla ) and third position secured by Mehak ( Shastri Memorial High School ) and Sapna Devi ( Govt. Middle School Jakheni).

This programme was judged by Sushma Sharma , Anju Devi , Arti Gupta , Bindu Sharma, Pritam Singh, Pooja Feria and Pallavi Magotra.

After the essay writing competition , students of Shastri Memorial High School presented a Nukkad Natak on the theme “Swachhta hi Sewa hai” under the supervision of Isha Devi and Anu Sharma. The main objective of the Nukkad Natak was to aware people about the importance of cleanliness .The organizer of this programme were Varun Mehra , Pinky Rathore and Abhishek Gupta.