NYK holds District Level Declamation contest

RAJOURI: Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), Rajouri, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India organised District Level Declamation contest on Patriotism and Nation Building on the theme ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas Sabka Vishwaas’ at Press Club, Rajouri. Participants screened from different blocks of District Rajouri took part in the contest.

Nitin Hangloo, District Youth Coordinator presented the welcome address and welcomed the participants from different blocks of Rajouri in the programme. The judges were Prof Hakikat Singh Isher (Retd Principal, Govt. P.G College Rajouri), Shivangi Kant (Legal and Probationary Officer, Juvenile Justice Board) and Vikrant Sharma (Social Activist).

The participants were judged on a number of parameters like content, confidence level, oratory skills etc. Azhar Mehmood from Kakora, Panj Grian was adjudged as winner. Iqrar Ahmed from Targain, Budhal was given second prize. Sakshi Sharma took away third prize. Prof Hakikat Singh Isher enlightened the gathering about the importance of youth empowerment in the present era. He explained how Nehru Yuva Kendra has been working on this mission. Shivangi Kant also elaborated on the topic and added that the communal harmony in the country is a pre-requisite for prosperity. She however expressed satisfaction that today’s youth is resistant to patriarchy and religious discrimination.

Vikrant Sharma elaborated the role of Pandit Nehru in orienting India towards developmental journey. He explained that Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan is the primary organisation working towards youth empowerment. He added that Nehru Yuva Kendra has been working tirelessly towards involving youth in Nation Building activities.