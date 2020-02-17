NYK holds community development programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Three days Training in Youth Leadership and Community Development Programme organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra, Kathua in Cosmic College of Education under the supervision of District Youth Coordinator Jasleen Kour. On the closing day, Raj Kumar Thappa, Regional Transport Officer, Kathua was the Chief Guest, Sunita Shukla Principal of Cosmic College of Education was the Guest of Honour.

Speaking on the occasion Thappa, exhorted the youth to focus with the sense of nation’s pride and work for betterment of the society and nation building. He also urged the participants to follow traffic rules and procedures to minimizes the accident. This is for the safety of oneself and other.

The participants were trained to develop the leadership qualities and lead their respective areas. Bharat Sharma SHO Lakhanpur aware the participants about the drugs abuse and urges youth to stay away from this evil and help those who are victim of this evil. Sunil Kumar and his team from civil defense aware the participants about various life saving techniques and first aid techniques that can save the life during sudden mishappening. All the departments appreciated the efforts of NYK for organizing the programme. All the volunteers of NYK Kathua were also present on the programme.