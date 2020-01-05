NYK holds block level sports meet

SPORTS REPORTER

RAJOURI: In support with Raina Youth Club Sawani, Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), under the aegis of Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, organised multi-discipline sports meet at Rajouri.

A good number of young players took part in Athletics, Volleyball, Kabaddi, Kho Kho, Badminton and Athletics.

Retired Naib Tehsildar, Madan Lal Sharma was the Chief Guest, who distributed prizes among the winners. Naib Sarpanch Panchayat Sawani was the guest of honour. Both the special guests appreciated the organisers for providing a platform to the rural youth. Sunil Kumar Raina, Nater Parkash and Saddam Hussain were the special invitees.

The gathering praised Sahil Raina, Balvinder Singh and Neha Dutta for the initiative.

The technical panel for the event included Balvinder Singh (PEM), Sahil Raina (PET), Neha Dutta (NYV) and Surbhi Dutta (Coach).

The Results: Kho Kho: Raina Youth Club, Ist and Universal Youth Club, 2nd. Volleyball: Universal Youth Club, Ist and Raina Youth Club, 2nd. Kabaddi: Senior: Raina Youth Club, Ist and Universal Youth Club, 2nd. Junior: Raina Youth Club, Ist and Universal Youth Club, 2nd. Badminton: Doubles: Raina Youth Club (Karan Sharma and Sajid Mehmood), Ist and Sawani Youth Club (Akshay Kumar and Mohd Wahid), 2nd. Singles: Asad Mehmood, Ist and Mohd Sajad, 2nd.

Athletes: 400 mts: Sajad, Razak and Saddam bagged first place in Senior, Junior and Sub-Junior groups respectively. Mehmood, Ritik and Aijaz secured second place in Senior, Junior and Sub-Junior categories respectively. Ankit, Arnesh and Satwinder were third in Senior, Junior and Sub-Junior groups respectively.