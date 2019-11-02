NYK conducts induction training programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: The 15 days Induction Training Programme for the 63 National Youth Volunteers of Nehru Yuva Kendra Rajouri and Nehru Yuva Kendra Poonch organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra Rajouri concluded on Saturday.

The training programme was formally concluded by Chief Guest, Dr. Shamim Ahmed Banday, Associate Professor, GDC Poonch. Dr. Ajay Mahajan, Incharge, Krishi Viyan Kendra Poonch, Dr. Muneeshwar Sharma, Scientist, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Poonch were also present during the program. The 15 days training programme composed of 10 days lectures and 5 days field visits to youth clubs/Mahila Mandals. During the 15 days training programme, the participants were informed about various developmental schemes of the Government by various resource persons of the government departments. They were also trained in personality development and communication skills. During the valediction ceremony, the participants gave their feedback and shared their experiences. They claimed that the training imparted would not only help them in executing the official works but also act as guiding principles for their entire life.

Nitin, District Youth Coordinator, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Rajouri and Poonch informed the participants about the mandate of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and the various programmes implemented by it.

Dr. Shamin Ahmed Banday expressed his pleasure over the successful completion of the training program. He highlighted the role of National Youth Volunteers in Nation Building.

The valediction programme concluded by distribution of Certificates and a Group photograph to the trainees. Later, Mohammed Shafiq, (ToT) presented vote of thanks to the chief guest and he also thanked Krishi Vigyan Kendra Poonch for making this program possible.